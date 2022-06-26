Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $283,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Boeing by 10.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 47.9% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Boeing by 16.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Boeing by 14.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $141.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.44. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $252.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

