Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,842 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $41,726,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $29,114,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after acquiring an additional 656,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 687,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after buying an additional 499,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

