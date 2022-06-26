Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $21.52 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63.

