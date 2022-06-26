Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.0% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $488,934.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,344,911 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

CRM stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.