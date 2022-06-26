Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,539,000 after purchasing an additional 227,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,190,000 after purchasing an additional 54,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,875 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,296,000 after purchasing an additional 686,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

In other news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

