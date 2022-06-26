Wells Fargo & Company Increases Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target to $23.00

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.42. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $200,681.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

