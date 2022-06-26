Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.
WRN stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $233.34 million, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.40.
Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
