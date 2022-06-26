Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

WRN stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $233.34 million, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

