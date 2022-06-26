Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $51,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 92,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

