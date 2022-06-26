WhiteCoin Market Cap Reaches $48.58 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $48.58 million and approximately $986,660.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00029120 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014311 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

