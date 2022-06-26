Wing Finance Hits Market Cap of $13.64 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.19 or 0.00024348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

STATERA (STA) traded up 32,145,168.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,204.54 or 0.10350976 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00144576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00071113 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,629,386 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.