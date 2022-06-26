Woodcoin (LOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.14 Million

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $29.14 million and approximately $190,418.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00016997 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,338.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.62 or 0.05790574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00273143 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00613285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00080883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.00544791 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005791 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.