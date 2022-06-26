Wrapped BNB Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $238.13 or 0.01115953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $241.19 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00143767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00070259 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014388 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,662,347 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.