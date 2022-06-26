Xend Finance (XEND) Tops One Day Volume of $147,103.00

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $147,103.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

