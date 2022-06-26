Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.02 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $170.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.26.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,710 shares of company stock worth $9,530,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

