1,590 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,590 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 806.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 57.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.69. 33,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,219. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

