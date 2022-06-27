2,019 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.