44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAG stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $111.53. 926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.94. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 11.48%.

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

