44 Wealth Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Portland General Electric comprises 2.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Portland General Electric worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.28. 44,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,019. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.