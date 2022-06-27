44 Wealth Management LLC Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.97. 61,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,928. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 3,800 ($46.55) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.45) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

