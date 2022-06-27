44 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group comprises about 0.8% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.29. 525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,707. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.31. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.75.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

