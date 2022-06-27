44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 282,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,000. Vistra makes up about 2.4% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Vistra by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Vistra by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 803,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after purchasing an additional 127,012 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Vistra by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Vistra by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VST. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and have sold 4,383,255 shares worth $112,730,782. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $23.94. 36,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,371. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.65%.

Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.