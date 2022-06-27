44 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.51. 12,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

