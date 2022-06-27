44 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 327.2% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 88.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 55,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,211,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.57. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

