44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,597 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $101.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.