44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 855 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,949,434,000 after buying an additional 105,015 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in CDW by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,802,000 after acquiring an additional 178,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 85,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,722,000 after purchasing an additional 167,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.83.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.31. 1,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $154.13 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.44.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

