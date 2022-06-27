46,355 Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Purchased by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 303,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Logitech International by 1,017.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 154,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.88. 6,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,058. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

