4,900 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Bought by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 27,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $12,708,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.8% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.30.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,402.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 528,320 shares of company stock worth $56,262,100. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.11. 41,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,760. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.65. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

