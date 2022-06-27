75,930 Shares in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRG. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,848. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $782.45 million, a P/E ratio of 239.00, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

In other news, Director Romano Tio sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $38,207.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

