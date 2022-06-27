80,824 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000. Jabil accounts for 2.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Jabil as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,392,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,975,000 after acquiring an additional 226,390 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,965,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,648. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.89.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Jabil Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.