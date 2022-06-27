Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Accenture updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.61-$10.70 EPS.

NYSE ACN traded up $13.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.37. 4,648,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.94. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.03.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

