Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $310.00 at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.03.

ACN opened at $299.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.55 and a 200 day moving average of $328.94. The company has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

