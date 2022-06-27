Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Accenture updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.61-$10.70 EPS.

ACN traded up $13.54 on Friday, reaching $299.37. 4,648,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,630. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.94. Accenture has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.03.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 500.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

