Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Accuray from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accuray presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

ARAY opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Accuray has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $191.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Accuray in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Accuray by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Accuray in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

