Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 8,869 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 221.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.98. 169,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,100,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $273.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

