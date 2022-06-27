Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 1,462 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in DocuSign by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in DocuSign by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 54,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,795. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.77 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

