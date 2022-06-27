Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.83. 181,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

