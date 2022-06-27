Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.68 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after purchasing an additional 424,182 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.21.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $260.88. 22,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.44 and its 200-day moving average is $250.96. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

