Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.82 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.56. 7,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.61. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.