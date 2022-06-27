Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $35.28. 29,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,898. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.