Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 535.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 70,363 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 166,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 27,014 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $63.91. 3,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,967. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

