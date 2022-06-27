Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $975,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,472. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

