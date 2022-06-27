Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 919 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Boot Barn worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $1,562,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boot Barn by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after buying an additional 98,440 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $77.74. 2,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,927. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.79 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.80.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

Boot Barn Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.