Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nutanix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $6,097,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,871,000 after acquiring an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,392,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,103. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTNX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

