Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,661.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,178.04 or 0.05701523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00028172 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00263748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00077852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.73 or 0.00569783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00527257 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars.

