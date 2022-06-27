Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.6% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,894,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 5,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADBE traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $382.15. 47,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,750. The company has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.63. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
