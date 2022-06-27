Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.74. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 15,926 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $712.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.