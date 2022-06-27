Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Position Lowered by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,690 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,990 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.87. 86,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.