Aion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.47 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

