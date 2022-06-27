Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $104.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.87. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.09 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total transaction of $1,080,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,204 shares in the company, valued at $45,095,843.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 653,411 shares of company stock worth $89,326,520 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

