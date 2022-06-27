Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.13.

ABNB stock opened at $103.51 on Thursday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $92.09 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,411 shares of company stock valued at $89,326,520 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

